‘Perfect’ Klopp player Liverpool were in ‘concrete talks with’ now wants out; club will sanction exit

Liverpool fans may remember there being ‘concrete talks’ with Gladbach’s goalscoring midfielder Florian Neuhaus a couple of years ago.

Flash forward to 2024 and the Reds have since completely revitalised their midfield, parting ways with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

It’s now understood that the German international is keen to depart the club this January should an interested suitor step forward.

“Florian Neuhaus started the season very well, but there are currently problems with the coach Gerardo Seoane,” Christian Falk shared in Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“He should play this weekend as others in his position are unavailable through injury. But he is pushing to get a transfer this winter.

“He had a new contract signed and in this new one there isn’t a release clause (there had been one in his prior contract).

“There is no concrete interest from a club yet. Two years ago there had been concrete talks with Liverpool. But at the moment he isn’t getting a chance to perform, so I’m not sure that he can go to this level of club directly.

“Gladbach want to push for a loan deal as he’s one of the top earners. If there is a club who needs to fill his position, he’d be very open for a transfer.”

Despite minutes coming somewhat irregularly this term, the 26-year-old (once described by Florian Plettenberg as a ‘perfect’ player for Jurgen Klopp, via the Blood Red Podcast) has accrued five goal contributions in 17 appearances (across all competitions).

An unlikely move for Liverpool at this stage

Whilst you never really know for sure with Liverpool, we can say with some amount of confidence that a midfield signing is unlikely to happen in January.

Frankly, as we steer ever closer to the end of the window, we’re increasingly of the mind that there’ll be no incoming(s) to look forward to before February 1.

That’s perhaps understandable given that the backline isn’t expected to be long without the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson; returns that will relieve pressure across the back four.

Likewise, Mo Salah will only miss meetings with Bournemouth, Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley in the Premier League should Egypt go all the way in the AFCON.

