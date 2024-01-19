(Video) What Salah was spotted doing as he left stadium last night; hope that hamstring injury isn’t serious

The news that no Liverpool supporter wanted to hear came last night as Mo Salah was forced off during Egypt’s draw with Ghana appearing to hold his hamstring.

The 31-year-old looked devastated and appeared close to tears as he left the field during first half stoppage time.

The full extent of the injury is yet to be determined but the way in which the Egyptian King left the stadium last night will give fans hope that the injury isn’t as serious as first feared.

The Anfield favourite was spotted with a smile on his face and was walking at pace – rather than carrying a limp – which suggests he’s not feeling too much discomfort.

You must of course be careful with hamstring injuries, however, but Egypt will be hoping to have the forward available for their final group game against Cape Verde on Monday.

The Pharaohs are currently second in Group B and a win would guarantee their passage through to the knockout stages.

Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t mind seeing Egypt exit the competition at the group stage but let’s firstly hope our No. 11’s injury isn’t too bad!

