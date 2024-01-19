What transfer sources are saying about Salah & De Bruyne as Saudi prep fresh summer moves – report

Mo Salah is understood to remain ‘very happy’ at Liverpool despite reports of the Saudi top-flight prepping another move for the Egyptian this summer.

This update comes courtesy of Tom Gott and Ben Jacobs at 90Min, with it claimed that another attempt will be mounted for the 31-year-old’s services.

The outlet’s sources are now claiming that a bid is more likely to come from Al-Hilal this time around, with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne also set to be targeted.

Salah more likely to stay another year

Even if a new contract isn’t agreed for one of football’s top stars, we’d highly doubt the club would be willing to sanction an exit for our fifth-highest top scorer.

On the current course, Salah’s due to finish his Anfield career in 2025 at the tender age of 33.

Though, we’d be surprised if discussions didn’t arise at some point ahead of the summer window – if anything to dissuade further speculation and temptation from other outfits.

There is the possibility to consider, as well, that our Egyptian King will more than likely be keen to ply his trade in a league where the standard of football is close to that in the English top-flight.

With all due respect to the Saudi Pro League – comparisons cannot be drawn to life in England in that particular regard.

We can’t quite say on what side of the fence De Bruyne will stand come the summer, though we’d dare venture that he’d prefer to stay put.

