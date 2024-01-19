(Video) Wataru Endo on target as Japan suffer 2-1 defeat to Iraq at Asian Cup

Wataru Endo was on target for Japan earlier today but couldn’t rescue his side from a 2-1 defeat to Iraq at the Asian Cup.

The result leaves Japan second in Group D on three points, behind Iraq on six points, after two games with Indonesia about to kick off against Vietnam.

Our No. 3 registered an assist in their first group game with ex-Red Takumi Minamino netting a brace as Samurai Blue defeated Vietnam 4-2.

Japan couldn’t make it two from two today, however, with a first half brace from Aymen Hussain meaning Endo’s injury time header was nothing more than a consolation.

The 30-year-old may only be a small figure but he leaped well to power a head home after he was left unmarked from a corner kick.

It’s looking like Japan will now need to win their final group game to progress through to the knockout stages – otherwise the former Stuttgart man will be returning back to Merseyside earlier than expected!

Check out his goal below via @CBSSportsGolazo on X: