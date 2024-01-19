(Video) What Trent was spotted doing at AXA training centre very telling amid injury wait

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a big miss for Liverpool in their upcoming league visit to Bournemouth.

That said, the signs are there to suggest fans won’t be waiting too long for our chief creator’s return to the first-XI.

Jurgen Klopp provided a positive update on the fullback’s recovery efforts this morning in his pre-match presser.

There was also another promising sign on display yesterday when the No.66 was handed the PFA fans’ player of the month award at the AXA training centre.

From the snow outside, it seems that the clip in question was recorded not too long ago we’d wager, and Trent’s spritely movement may indicate that we could see him back ‘cooking’ on the pitch come one of the two upcoming cup meetings in January.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of