(Video) Heartwarming scenes as young mascots all want to greet Mo Salah in tunnel before AFCON clash

Mo Salah is a global superstar after becoming recognised as one of the best players in the world following his move to Liverpool in 2017.

In Africa the 31-year-old is a real icon and that’s something which was clear prior to Egypt’s clash with Ghana last night as the Liverpool ace was swarmed by young mascots wanting a chance to greet the forward.

The Egyptian King donned the armband for his nation as they took on Ghana at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny and although Salah was forced off in the first half holding his hamstring there were brilliant scenes before the players emerged onto the pitch.

Our No. 11 was making his way from the dressing room down the tunnel to lead his team out. As he greeted some of his opponents, the young mascots were clearly blown away to see the former Roma man in the flesh!

The game ended in a 2-2 draw leaving Egypt second in Group B ahead of their final group game against Cape Verde on Monday.

Salah was spotted leaving the ground with a smile on his face and walking as normal but the full extent of his apparent injury is yet to be determined!

Check the heartwarming scenes in the tunnel below via @AnythingLFC_ on X: