(Video) ‘On his day…’ – talkSPORT pundit’s Luis Suarez boast sums up his greatness at Liverpool

Almost a decade on from his departure from Liverpool, Luis Suarez continues to be hailed as one of the Reds’ best players of the Premier League era.

In a feature for talkSPORT, Gabby Agbonlahor was asked to name his top five January signings in the division’s history, placing the Uruguayan at the summit ahead of Virgil van Dijk.

The ex-Aston Villa striker justified his selection by saying: “I have to go with Luis Suarez. I could easily say that, on his day, he could be top three ever [in terms of] Premier League strikers.

“When you go back and look at Luis Suarez and the goals he scored…there was a Norwich game at home and he was scoring goals that other strikers wouldn’t even try. He’s just an unbelievable striker. He wasn’t the quickest but he’d time his runs perfectly and he was that hungry to score that he’d outpace people.

“He had every finish – dinks, left foot, right foot, power, bend them in, in the air as well, link-up play. If he stayed in the Premier League for longer, he might have broken all sorts of records.”

For Agbonlahor to dub Suarez as a contender for the top three Premier League strikers of all time is quite a claim, but it’s a testament to the Uruguayan that he’d even be considered among such lofty company.

He was simply irresistible for Liverpool during his final season at the club in 2013/14, scoring 31 top-flight goals and – as the pundit referenced – tearing Norwich to shreds on his own with a blockbuster four-goal salvo at Anfield midway through that campaign.

The less said about what happened the following summer the better, but in his prime, El Pistolero was legitimately among the best players in the world, not just in England.

You can view Agbonlahor’s comments on Suarez below (from 3:26), via talkSPORT on YouTube: