(Video) Fabio Carvalho’s unreal volley winner for Hull City last night will have you off your seat

The shackles appear to finally be off Fabio Carvalho following what was a disastrous loan move to RB Leipzig in the first half of the season.

The Portuguese footballer enjoyed a game to remember against Sunderland, scoring an impeccable volley to win all three points for the visitors.

The unmarked Liverpool loanee took a chipped ball just inside the box, expertly powering it past the ‘keeper.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

