(Video) Fabio Carvalho’s unreal volley winner for Hull City last night will have you off your seat

The shackles appear to finally be off Fabio Carvalho following what was a disastrous loan move to RB Leipzig in the first half of the season.
The Portuguese footballer enjoyed a game to remember against Sunderland, scoring an impeccable volley to win all three points for the visitors.
The unmarked Liverpool loanee took a chipped ball just inside the box, expertly powering it past the ‘keeper.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
Deadlock broken 🔓
Fabio Carvalho gives Hull the lead against Sunderland! pic.twitter.com/y1TG7B5KK9
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 19, 2024