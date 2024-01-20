£51.5m defender is waiting for Liverpool bid after rejecting Newcastle advances – report

Goncalo Inacio is reportedly understood to have rejected Newcastle’s advances a year ago whilst aware of the interest in him from Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Frederico Bartolo wrote for O Jogo at the start of the week that the Magpies have now instead taken the opportunity to try their luck again with a different Sporting Lisbon defender in Ousmane Diomande.

“This move by Newcastle has similarities with the attempt, a year ago, to take Inácio,” as was reported on Monday.

“The defender’s release clause of €45 million – however increased to €60 million – was inviting, but the deal was not done because the player was crucial for Amorim and the Portuguese central defender wanted a project to fight for titles, knowing the growing interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and, later, Real Madrid.

“Leonine SAD does not want to sell any plant at this stage.”

It’s worth noting that the Ivorian is also on the Reds’ transfer shortlist, though it appears likely that Jurgen Klopp’s men will hold out on making any permanent deals until the summer.

Caution over FFP will inspire patience

The lack of transfer activity from much of the ‘Big Six’ this January is, perhaps, hardly surprising in light of the recent discovery of teeth when it comes to the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

Everton could face yet another points deduction for their trouble, whilst Manchester City, for misdemeanours committed between 2009-2018, await for the release of the exact date of their hearing over 115 charges of alleged breaches.

In that case, we’d expect major transfers to be held off until the summer window – by which point we should have at least a slightly clearer picture as to the landscape.

