‘Come over’ – Jurgen Klopp extends Liverpool invite to Sven-Goran Eriksson after cancer diagnosis

Jurgen Klopp has invited Sven-Goran Eriksson to ‘do my job for a day’ after the former England head coach recently revealed his regret that he never got to manage Liverpool.

Earlier this month, the 75-year-old was diagnosed with terminal cancer and has been given a year to live at ‘best’, telling Sky News that he ‘always wished’ to take charge of the Reds, the club that he supports.

The Swede’s revelation prompted widespread calls for him to be granted the opportunity to take charge of LFC for the Legends match against Ajax in March.

READ MORE: Egyptian FA shares Mo Salah injury update with timeline of games that ‘he will miss’

While it remains to be seen whether that’ll happen, Klopp has personally invited Eriksson to the AXA Training Centre, saying (via Liverpool Echo): “I don’t know him, unfortunately not. I know him without knowing him. We never met, as far as I know. Yes, it was obviously very touching news when you heard about it.

“I heard for the first time about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan for his whole life, so I heard now about the legends match and stuff like that.

“I’m not in charge of that so I can’t say anything about that. The only thing I can say is absolutely he’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants.

“That’s no problem. Being on the sideline might be a little bit more difficult. To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that’s definitely something we will tell him. He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here, I’m sure.”

READ MORE: (Video) Fabio Carvalho’s unreal volley winner for Hull City last night will have you off your seat

It’s a wonderful gesture by Klopp to invite Eriksson to Liverpool’s training base and show him how things operate on an everyday basis in Kirkby, in light of the very sad news that the 75-year-old revealed recently.

It’d be great if the club can arrange for the Swede to manage the LFC Legends team in March, or at the very least make him a guest of honour at one match at Anfield before the end of this season.

Whatever might transpire over the coming weeks and months, let’s hope that – at a minimum – Sven can come to Merseyside and see the Reds’ inner workings so that, to some extent, he’s able to realise his lifelong dream while he still has the chance to do so.

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Bournemouth v Liverpool – Form guide, how Dominic Solanke compares to Reds’ forwards and MORE