(Video) ESPN pundit suggests what Mo Salah’s instant reaction would’ve been after Egypt injury

Steve Nicol has suggested that Liverpool would’ve been foremost among Mo Salah’s thoughts when the winger suffered an injury for Egypt on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old was forced off during the first half of the Pharaohs’ 2-2 draw against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations, with his country’s FA confirming that the Reds attacker will miss their final group match and – should they make it that far – their round of 16 clash.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol believes that the LFC star’s thoughts would’ve instantly turned to his club upon incurring that body blow.

The former Liverpool defender said: “I guess I can only talk for myself, but I’ll be shocked if it’s not a huge majority of players who play international football, when they get an injury, the first thing that comes to their mind is the bread and butter.

“How is this gonna affect me for my [club]? I’ll be shocked if that’s not what’s gone through his head.”

As someone who combined club and international football throughout his career, Nicol is well placed to offer an insight into the probable mindset of Salah when he got injured on Thursday night, insofar as possible without being able to answer on the winger’s behalf.

The Egyptian FA’s update hints that the 31-year-old won’t be sidelined for too long, thankfully, and fingers crossed he’ll be back playing for Liverpool sooner rather than later.

You can view Nicol’s comments below (from 1:54), via ESPN UK on YouTube: