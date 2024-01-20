‘Quality’ Aston Villa ace ‘flattered’ by Liverpool’s interest as crunch summer talks likely – report

Douglas Luiz is reportedly ‘flattered’ by the growing interest in his services shown by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The former Manchester City star – described as a ‘quality player’ by Roy Keane on Sky Sports (via Villa News) – will likely sit down with Aston Villa to explore the possibility of a new contract.

However, with the Villans a little wary of his potential wage demands, Football Insider reports that Champions League football next season may be a must to keep the midfielder in the West Midlands.

READ MORE: £51.5m defender is waiting for Liverpool bid after rejecting Newcastle advances – report

READ MORE: What transfer sources are saying about Salah & De Bruyne as Saudi prep fresh summer moves – report

Could Liverpool move for Luiz?

It’s not an impossible transfer, though the 25-year-old – set to turn 26 in May – may be teetering on the edge of the age profile we’d no doubt prefer for a midfielder (the exception of Wataru Endo aside).

The question, as ever, is whether or not Luiz offers significantly more than Alexis Mac Allister in the holding six to justify a move.

The Argentine’s possession-based stats and progressive work with the ball is arguably at least on par if not superior to his Villa counterpart.

Defensively, our summer signing is far from incompetent in comparison, registering more tackles, blocks and interceptions per 90, according to FBref.

Luiz has, admittedly, tackled a higher percentage of dribbles faced (51.4% to Mac Allister’s 44.7%) – though the former is massively overperforming his Premier League average compared to the latter.

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!