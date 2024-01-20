Liverpool could swoop for ‘intelligent’ £14m maestro whose club are braced for offers – report

Liverpool appear to have been given a boost in their reported hopes of signing one Premier League player this year.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are braced for offers to come in for Hwang Hee-chan, despite the South Korea forward signing a new long-term contract only last month and despite the club alleviating Financial Fair Play worries.

Although a January move is believed to be out of the question, Molineux chiefs are fearful that the 27-year-old could depart during the summer.

Having signed permanently for £14m in 2022 following an initial loan spell (The Athletic), Hwang looks set to bank Wolves a massive profit if they sell him over the next 12 months.

The Korean has 10 Premier League goals already this season, one of which came against Liverpool in September, with only Mo Salah outscoring him among the Reds’ squad in 2023/24 (Transfermarkt), and he’s been branded ‘intelligent’ by his manager Gary O’Neil (Express & Star).

Jurgen Klopp will love that the 27-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, giving him greater scope to rotate between the five senior attackers already at his disposal.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will firm up their reported interest in Hwang with a formal offer, and how much of a fee Wolves would demand for their top scorer if they decide that cashing in on him might be for the best.

If he continues to exhibit such prolific form upon his return from the Asian Cup, Liverpool chiefs might well push to try and pull off a repeat of their 2020 signing of Diogo Jota by raiding Molineux for another livewire forward.

