Absolutely everywhere: 51-touch maestro did everything but score for Liverpool in first-half vs Bournemouth

Alexis Mac Allister couldn’t get Liverpool ahead with a 25-yard strike in the first-half but the Argentine has been otherwise instrumental against Bournemouth.

Stats recorded and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @StatmanDave indicate that the former Brighton man was ever-present, it’s fair to say.

Alexis Mac Allister’s first half by numbers vs. Bournemouth: 86% pass accuracy

51 touches

31/36 passes completed

9 ball recoveries

7 ground duels won

5/7 tackles won

4/7 long balls completed Impressive showing so far. 👏 pic.twitter.com/rvfgd64snc — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 21, 2024

The Merseysiders find themselves at the top of the league with an opportunity to extend their lead on Manchester City up to five points with a win at the Vitality Stadium.

READ MORE: ‘Quality’ Aston Villa ace ‘flattered’ by Liverpool’s interest as crunch summer talks likely – report

READ MORE: £51.5m defender is waiting for Liverpool bid after rejecting Newcastle advances – report

What a fortunate position

It’s such a shame for us to have lost Wataru Endo to the Asian Cup (though we wish him the best of luck in the competition) at a time when he had become settled in the famous red shirt.

That said, it does soften the blow somewhat when you can call upon the services of a bona fide World Cup winner in Mac Allister to plug the gap.

The 25-year-old is more than justifying his return to the first-XI since recovering from injury.

We could have quite the interesting fight on our hands for the No.6 spot when our Japanese international is back with the squad!

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!