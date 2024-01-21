‘Out of this world’: Carragher blown away by Liverpool player who’s possibly a better finisher than Salah

Jamie Carragher was lauded Liverpool’s recruitment after Diogo Jota’s goalscoring performance against Bournemouth.

The MNF pundit went on to suggest the Portuguese international’s finishing was at least as good, if not better, than the likes of Mo Salah, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

“Finishing-wise, I think he’s as good, if not better, than Torres, even a Suarez, even Salah! Finishing-wise,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports coverage (via X).

“And maybe the one who can really compete with him is probably Robbie Fowler in the early days of the Premier League with those types of finishes.

“He’s absolutely out of this world.”

The 27-year-old has been in fine form in 2023/24, registering 15 goal contributions in 22 games (across all competitions), at a rate of one goal or assist every 77.93 minutes.

An underrated forward

Our old centre-half made an important point during his post-match analysis of a 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth away on the south coast: would Jota still start if all members of the forward line were available?

Assuming Luis Diaz is available on the left wing and Mo Salah on the right, we’d assume our potentially record-breaking striker signing in Darwin Nunez would pick up the remaining spot.

It feels awfully harsh, of course, for a footballer who’s simultaneously underrated by neutrals across the country, to be reduced to a spot on the bench when he’s so lethal in the box.

Credit to the vast amount of talent at our disposal!

