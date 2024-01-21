Former PL striker seriously impressed with ‘outstanding’ Liverpool duo against Bournemouth

Glen Murray was seriously impressed with the performance of two Liverpool players in particular against Bournemouth this evening.

The Reds ran out as 4-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium thanks to braces from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Alexis Mac Allister and Conor Bradley also performed superbly as Jurgen Klopp’s side went five points clear at the top of the Premier League but it’s our central defenders who were singled out by former Brighton forward Murray.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate were rock solid at the back and their performance helped the Merseysiders to a tenth clean sheet of the season (across all competitions).

“Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been outstanding in the centre of that Liverpool defence,” Murray told BBC Sport (via The Boot Room).

Van Dijk has looked back to his brilliant best this term after being handed the armband in the summer while our No. 5 has been just as reliable.

The pair are forming a formidable partnership and the hope is that they can remain fit for the remainder of the campaign as we seek to continue fighting on all four fronts.

The injury sustained to Joel Matip at the beginning of December was a huge blow but Konate is proving that he can perform consistently at a high level.

In reserve, meanwhile, we have Jarell Quansah who has impressed whenever called upon by Klopp this term.

He will be learning a lot from the senior defenders at the club and that will set him in good stead for the future.

