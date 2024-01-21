‘This is what Liverpool do’ – Ex-Red says quadruple is ‘absolutely’ possible for Liverpool this term

Glen Johnson has claimed that Liverpool can complete the quadruple this season but believes the number of games the Reds would have to play could prevent them from doing so.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain in contention on all four fronts and travel to Bournemouth today looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

The Merseysiders then travel to the capital in the week for their League Cup semi-final second leg clash with Fulham and secured progression through to the knockout stages of the Europa League at the back end of last year.

Norwich City will visit Anfield in round four of the FA Cup later this month and despite the positive signs from Klopp’s side Johnson believes there’s still ‘more to come’.

“This is what Liverpool do,” he told Daily Star.

“The reason they’re top of the Premier League at the moment is that they’ve been winning games despite not playing great in a number of matches. A sign of a team that’s going to win things is a side that can win when they’re playing badly and that’s what they’ve had to do at times this season.

“They’ve not really peaked and they’re still winning games, so they’ve clearly got more to come. Stranger things have happened, but I don’t believe they will win all four trophies because the number of games they’ll have to play is so demanding. But is it possible? Absolutely.”

We’ve played well at times so far this term but we’re still a long way from our best,

Injuries have meant Klopp has not been able to select his strongest XI as much as he would’ve liked but with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dom Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson set to return to action in the near future there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

Completing the quadruple may be too much to ask for Liverpool, and no honest Reds supporter will expect the side to do such thing, but with us managing to grind out results so far this term it remains a very real possibility.

A huge three points are required on the south coast today, however, so let’s take it a game at a time for now and see what we end up with come May!

