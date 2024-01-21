‘I don’t worry’ – Glen Johnson believes Liverpool ace who he ‘loves’ watching ‘has a lot more to give’

Glen Johnson has claimed one Liverpool ace in particular still ‘has a lot more to give’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Darwin Nunez was signed in the summer of last year from Benfica and has divided Reds supporters ever since with him struggling for consistency at the club.

The Uruguay international netted 15 goals during his debut campaign on Merseyside and already had eight goals this term – as well as 10 assists (across all competitions) – but his lack of composure in front of goal is a concern for some Kopites.

Ex-Red Johnson, however, insists he’s a huge fan of the 24-year-old and believes we should not be worried about the forward due to the fact he’s ‘always a threat’.

“I really like him and I always have done,” he told the Daily Star. “He’s always a threat and I love watching him play because he’s fun, wears his heart on his sleeve and brings passion to the game.

“I’m more worried about strikers who’re not a threat, but I don’t worry for Nunez because he’s always a threat. He may miss a few chances but he’s always dangerous and for him to be doing what he’s doing so early in his Premier League career, I believe he has a lot more to give.”

Nunez is an absolute nightmare for defenders with the pace, power and movement he offers in behind but he has struggled in front of goal at times.

He’s far from a clinical finisher at the moment but he does appear to have the attributes required to succeed at Liverpool and the hope is that Klopp and Co. can turn him into a prolific forward.

It’s still early days in our No. 9’s Anfield career and it’s clear that he’s developed significantly in the 18 months that he’s been on Merseyside.

There remains plenty of time for him to silence his critics and show what he’s made of in a red shirt with consistent performances.

Today wouldn’t be a bad time for him to get going as we travel to Bournemouth knowing that a win would put us five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

