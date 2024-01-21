‘Relentless’ – Jermaine Defoe believes LFC man is currently ‘at his sharpest’ following Bournemouth display

Jermaine Defoe believes one Liverpool player looks like he’s ‘at his sharpest’ at the moment following the Reds’ 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth today.

Darwin Nunez netted his ninth and tenth goal of the season at the Vitality Stadium in what was a brilliant second half performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Uruguayan has divided opinion since joining from Benfica last summer but he silenced many of his critics this evening with two exceptional finishes.

“Darwin Nunez is one of those players who keep on going – he’s relentless in his running. At the moment he looks to be at his sharpest. You always know he’s going to get chances and today he got his goals – everything he did was really good,” Defoe told Premier League Productions (via The Boot Room).

READ MORE: Former PL striker seriously impressed with ‘outstanding’ Liverpool duo against Bournemouth

The game was goalless at half time but Nunez and Diogo Jota, who also netted a brace, turned it on during the second period and were clinical when chances fell their way.

That’s now 20 goal contributions for our No. 9 this term (across all competitions) – not bad for a so called ‘flop’.

The exciting thing is that you still get the sense that there’s a lot more to come from the 24-year-old and Klopp and Co. will be delighted as they travelling back to Merseyside tonight five points clear at the top of the table.

Defoe was a brilliant striker so it’s great to see him highlighting the performance of the ex-Almeria forward – let’s hope for more of the same from him on Wednesday night.

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!