(Video) Made one, scored one: Diogo Jota doubles Liverpool’s lead against Bournemouth with stunning finish

Diogo Jota is enjoying himself on the south coast this evening having set up Liverpool’s first goal and netting their second at the Vitality Stadium.

The Portugal international now has 10 goals and four assists this term (across all competitions) and is stepping upto the plate in the absence of Mo Salah.

Jota started the game down the middle of our front three but after Luis Diaz was replaced by Cody Gakpo in the second half the former Wolves man appeared to move out onto the right.

The 27-year-old was on the receiving end of a Cody Gakpo pass which took him into the Bournemouth box, after brilliant work from Darwin Nunez, and our No. 20 fired home emphatically off the post and into the back of the net past Neto.

Check Jota’s goal below via @SkySportsPL on X: