(Video) Running the show: Diogo Jota grabs his second of the game to seal all three points for Liverpool

Diogo Jota has registered two goals and an assist on an enjoyable afternoon for the Portugal international at Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old set up Darwin Nunez’s opener for Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium before netting the second and the third with brilliant finishes.

There was a huge slice of luck involved with our third strike on the south coast after Jota’s mishit effort fell back into his path for him to fire home past Neto.

Conor Bradley, who’s performed excellently once again at right back, deserves huge praise for his work in the build up as he picked out our No. 20 unmarked in the box.

Check the former Wolves man’s goal below via @SkySportsPL on X: