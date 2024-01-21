‘All I have to say’ – Diogo Jota responds to ‘clear dive’ accusations during New Year’s Day Newcastle clash

Diogo Jota has responded to comments from Alan Shearer which saw the former Newcastle forward claim that our No. 20 committed a ‘clear dive’ to win Liverpool a penalty against Eddie Howe’s side on New Year’s Day.

The Reds were leading 3-2 with five minutes remaining at Anfield before Alexis Mac Allister played a delightful through ball into the path of Jota who rounded Martin Dubravka before falling to the ground after contact from the shot stopper.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and VAR stuck with the on field decision which allowed Mo Salah to seal all three points – something which led to a number of pundits voicing their bemusement at the situation.

Ex-Red Steve McManaman admitted he didn’t know why the former Wolves man didn’t just slot the ball into the back of the net while Ian Wright claimed he had ‘seen it all’ – suggesting the 27-year-old ‘would rather go down’ than score a goal.

“Listen, of course, I saw some comments from ex-players and people who are paid to talk about situations,” Jota said (as quoted by Liverpool World). “The only thing I can say is even the keeper said it was a touch and that I didn’t feel the conditions to stay up.

“So that’s it. I would rather score a goal. That’s what I like to do – score goals. That’s all I have to say.” READ MORE: ‘Put myself forward’ – £70k-p/w Liverpool colossus vows to take ‘more responsibility’ at Anfield

Jota clearly felt the need to speak out about the situation with the amount of stick he was getting from pundits and former players.

Just a few days later Bruno Fernandes won the softest of penalties against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, only for the aforementioned Wright to claim on ITV that it was a clear penalty despite the minimal contact.

Dubravka claimed after the game that it was a legitimate penalty (as quoted by This Is Anfield) but it seems for pundits and others working in the media it’s only an issue when Liverpool benefit.

As the forward has mentioned himself he would of course rather score a goal but there was clearly enough contact to see him go down!

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Bournemouth v Liverpool – Form guide, how Dominic Solanke compares to Reds’ forwards and MORE