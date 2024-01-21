Forget Mac Allister: Diogo Jota loved 20-y/o’s Bournemouth performance; Klopp says he has everything

Diogo Jota was impressed by Conor Bradley’s latest mature showing for Liverpool in his first Premier League game.

The Northern Irishman grabbed an assist for the No.20’s second effort of the night as the Merseysiders secured a four-goal rout of their hosts at the Vitality Stadium.

“It was a great performance from Conor Bradley in the Carabao Cup,” the Portuguese international was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. “He deserved this start. It was another great performance and he almost scored a goal.”

Jurgen Klopp was quick to back up his striker’s praise, labelling the 20-year-old ‘outstanding’ against the Cherries: “Top. Good aggression really in the game.

“He’s such a good footballer, he didn’t show it all the time today but he is such a good footballer and his attitude is outstanding, he has speed, he has aggressive, all the things you need in that position.”

This Liverpool Academy is something else

How many footballers are we on now from the Academy who appear to have a very bright future with this side?

Bradley most certainly looks a footballer destined for the higher echelons of the game judging by his latest string of performances for the senior team.

Curtis Jones, likewise, has been in fabulous form since securing silverware with the Young Lions in the summer alongside Harvey Elliott.

And how on earth could we forget 20-year-old Jarell Quansah – an absolute rock at the back when we were all calling out for defensive reinforcements prior to the season.

Don’t forget either that the likes of Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak all carry vast potential to unlock.

