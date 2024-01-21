‘We don’t know’ – Jurgen Klopp admits he’s yet to learn the full extent of Mo Salah’s injury

Jurgen Klopp admits he’s yet to learn the full extent of Mo Salah’s injury as Liverpool prepare to take on Bournemouth this afternoon.

The 31-year-old was replaced during Egypt’s draw with Ghana earlier this week and it was confirmed by the Egyptian FA that our No. 11 had sustained a back injury.

They believe that the Egyptian King will miss his nation’s next two games but Klopp was less clear when discussing the forward’s muscle strain.

“In the last AFCON we were missing both Mo and Sadio [Mane] when Senegal played Egypt in the final so for us, it’s normal. We’ve already played a few games without him already this season, we played against West Ham without him and we have alternatives,” he told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mirror).

“It’s not a problem where we’re scrambling to see how we can replace Mo. He’s away, he’s injured as well, we don’t know how long that will take but I’m happy with the team we have today. It’s not the best bench we’ve ever had but there are good players on the bench and we can hopefully stay fit and look towards the next game after this one.”

We’ve won both of our games since Salah jetted off to the Ivory Coast to represent the Pharaohs.

That’s not to say we’re a stronger side without him, though, and we’ll need to be at our very best if we’re to defeat the Cherries today.

A victory will see us extend our lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points ahead of League Cup semi-final second leg clash with Fulham on Wednesday night.

At the Vitality Stadium this afternoon we’re also without the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas with the quartet closing in on a return to action after their respective injuries.

