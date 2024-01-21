Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Curtis Jones’ Bournemouth injury hints at severity

It’s possible that Liverpool have got away with one as far as Curtis Jones’ injury scare is concerned, judging by Jurgen Klopp’s comments on the matter.

The 56-year-old confirmed that an exact prognosis is far from forthcoming at the moment, though the hope is that the Scouser’s early withdrawal is not an indication of a serious issue.

“We all hope and Curtis as well. He felt it a little bit. He had last week already a little bit, but then nothing was there,” the German told reporters in his post-match presser (via liverpoolfc.com). “Curtis is a very experienced player and thought, ‘It’s 3-0, why should I risk it?’ I hope that’s exactly how it was.”

It’s another hamstring concern for the Reds after Mo Salah had the red half of Merseyside grimacing over his first-half exit against Ghana in the AFCON.

The right decision from Jones

In a game that we’d firmly secured in the second-half, it was extremely wise of Jones to take responsibility and see himself removed from the fixture.

Hopefully it’s ensured any stay away from the pitch will be a relatively short one at a time when midfielders are dropping off like flies!

We’re still awaiting Dominik Szoboszlai’s return to the field of play, whilst Wataru Endo (Asian Cup), Stefan Bajcetic (injury) and Thiago Alcantara (injury) remain absentees for the foreseeable future.

