(Video) Liverpool were denied a blatant penalty at Bournemouth; not sure what Paul Tierney has seen

Liverpool may have defeated Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium this evening to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League but the Reds can feel aggrieved to have not been awarded a penalty in the second half.

Diogo Jota, who was named man of the match after bagging a brace, was quite clearly fouled as he entered the Bournemouth box – only for referee Andy Madley to wave play on.

VAR Paul Tierney, perhaps as no surprise to Liverpool fans, cleared the incident and stuck with the referee’s on field decision.

It’s not a decision that cost us, like the one at Spurs earlier in the season, but it once again highlights the shocking level of officiating in the English top flight.

The defender didn’t play the ball and quite clearly wiped out our No. 20 as he entered a dangerous area.

You can check the incident below thanks to @Davolaar on X: