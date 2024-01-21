Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Bournemouth: Klopp makes two changes as 20-y/o Bradley starts again

Liverpool head into this afternoon’s clash with Bournemouth knowing that a victory will put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain without the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboslzai and Andy Robertson through injury while Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are still away with their respective nations.

The Reds’ last game was 11 days ago when they came from behind to defeat Fulham 2-1 at Anfield in the first leg of our League Cup semi final meaning our players should be raring to go at the Vitality Stadium.

Conor Bradley, the 20-year-old Northern Ireland international, who performed superbly against Marco Silva’s side last time out retains his spot at right back with Darwin Nunez coming in for Ryan Gravenerbch and Alisson replacing Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks.

Our No.1 is looking for his seventh league clean sheet of the season with Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate acting as his central defenders today.

Bradley and Joe Gomez start at full-back with a midfield three of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis jones and Harvey Elliott ahead of them.

Our front three consists of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as we aim for a third victory over the Cherries this term (3-1 PL victory in August & 2-1 League Cup victory in November).

Check the team below courtesy of @LFC on X: