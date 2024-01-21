Liverpool fans will be devastated if latest hamstring injury is serious

Curtis Jones’ potential injury was the sole blight on another important league win for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue to demonstrate their title credentials.

The Englishman was subbed off in the second-half after indicating some discomfort with his hamstring, as James Pearce reported on X (formerly Twitter) this evening.

Curtis Jones heads straight down the tunnel after coming off. Had been indicating to his hamstring. Hopefully only minor. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2024

The Academy graduate has been a vital figure for the Reds since his return to the first-team squad after a brief hiatus enforced by a three-game red card suspension and thigh difficulties.

The position’s firmly his

We do have solutions we could look to employ in the England youth international’s absence, potentially pushing Alexis Mac Allister onto the left of midfield and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the No.6 when back from injury.

Likewise, Ryan Gravenberch has been known to do a job when required in that particular space.

There’s no denying though that the 22-year-old has very much made that position his own in recent weeks and it would be a huge loss for the balance of this side to see him sidelined for a prolonged period.

Fingers-crossed it’s not a serious one!

