(Video) Liverpool youngster scores one of the best free-kicks you’ll ever see during 7-1 rout of Arsenal

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns netted one of the best free-kicks you’ll ever see last night as the young Reds defeated Arsenal 7-1 at the Academy.

Lewis Koumas may have made all the headlines with a brilliant hat-trick against the Gunners but his teammate deserves just as much credit with his stunning strike just after the hour mark.

The U18s were already 5-1 to the good in their FA Youth Cup clash before they were awarded a free-kick 25-yards from goal.

Up stepped Danns, who has 19 goals in 17 games this term (via @LusbyJack on X), to fire the ball emphatically into the back of the net for his second of the game leaving the ‘keeper grasping at thin air.

Liverpool will now face Swansea City or Fulham in round five and it’s clear that Marc Bridge-Wilkinson and Co. are doing a great job with the youngsters!

Check the free-kick below: