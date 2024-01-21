(Video) Nunez completes Liverpool rout with superb volleyed finish; brilliant assist from Gomez

Darwin Nunez bagged a brace at the Vitality Stadium this evening to help Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

The Uruguayan set the Reds on their way just a few minutes into the first half with a brilliant finish before Diogo Jota netted his own brace to make it comfortable for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Merseysiders didn’t stop at three, though, with our No. 9 latching onto the end of a stunning Joe Gomez cross to net his second of the game.

The former Benfica man now has 10 goals and 10 assists this term (across all competitions) and silenced his critics once again with a superb display against the Cherries.

Check Nunez’s second below via @SkySportsPL on X: