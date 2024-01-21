(Video) Alexis Mac Allister casually pings outrageous 30-yard pass to Darwin Nunez

Alexis Mac Allister can be pleased with his first half performance at the Vitality Stadium despite the game currently goalless at half time.

The Argentine is once again being deployed in the holding midfield role and has offered immense protection to our backline all half.

Bournemouth started the game well earning a number of corners inside the first five minutes but Jurgen Klopp’s side have grew into the game and have knocked it around well.

READ MORE: ‘We don’t know’ – Jurgen Klopp admits he’s yet to learn the full extent of Mo Salah’s injury

Our No. 10 has been at the heart of most of our best moves – whether that be winning the ball back and feeding those ahead of him or casually pinging some brilliant forward balls into our front three.

One pass from the World Cup winner caught the eye during the first 45 with him picking out Darwin Nunez with an outrageous first time pass into the path of the Uruguayan.

Let’s hope for a much better second half from Klopp’s men as we aim to extend our lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

Check the pass out below via @Vdid_0 on X: