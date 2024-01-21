‘So good today’: James Pearce really impressed with 79-touch monster who’s dominated Bournemouth tonight

James Pearce had every right to pay tribute to the quality of Alexis Mac Allister’s performance against Bournemouth.

The Athletic reporter tweeted his approval on X (formerly Twitter) this evening, with the Argentine utterly dominating proceedings in the middle of the park.

He’s quality. — The Polyorchid (@thepolyorchid) January 21, 2024

The Reds currently find themselves two goals up at the time of writing, courtesy of efforts from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

What do the stats say?

With 75 minutes on the clock (at the time of writing), the former Seagulls maestro has recorded three key passes, 79 touches, won 9/12 ground duels and completed three interceptions, according to Sofascore.

What more could you ask for from our resident No.6 following Wataru Endo’s Asian Cup-enforced temporary exit from the squad?

The more we watch Mac Allister the more it’s difficult to come to any conclusion other than it being incredibly fortuitous we were able to snap up his services for a measly £35m.

Please can we hand Brighton another £10m at least?

