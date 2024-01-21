Redknapp highlights ‘big moment’ during Bournemouth clash which Klopp ‘deserves credit for’

Jamie Redknapp has highlighted one ‘big moment’ during Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth with Jurgen Klopp ‘deserves credit for’.

The Reds didn’t really get going during the first half and the game was goalless at half time.

Darwin Nunez, who netted a brace at the Vitality Stadium, started the game on the left of Klopp’s front three but after the interval appeared to be operating down the middle.

This was a tactical decision from our German tactician which ex-Red Redknapp believes won Liverpool the game – to see them go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

“I looked at this game at half-time and thought it could be a tight one. I thought it could go either way, but in the second half, Nunez came and played as the central striker to give Liverpool that physicality. It was a big moment and Jurgen Klopp deserves credit for that.,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room).

Our No. 9 didn’t see too much of the ball during the first half but came alive after the break with his physicality and willingness to run in behind causing havoc amongst the Bournemouth backline.

He set the Reds on their way just three minutes into the second half and sealed all three points in stoppage time with a brilliant volley after Diogo Jota had also netted a brace.

Nunez now has 10 goals and 10 assists this term (across all competitions) and he’s improved significantly since joining the club last summer.

The 24-year-old still has a lot of work to do, however, and we look forward to seeing him develop further on Merseyside.

