Klopp confirmed: Mo Salah now returning to Liverpool as latest details of AFCON injury emerge

Mo Salah will now return to Liverpool to complete his rehab with the club, it has been confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

Fabrizio Romano shared the news in question on X (formerly Twitter), relaying a report from the Daily Mail’s Merseyside reporter, Lewis Steele.

🚨🇪🇬 Mo Salah returns to Liverpool due to injury — the plan for Mo is to do his rehab with the club. “If he is fit before the final then probably he will go back to the AFCON”, says Jurgen Klopp — via @LewisSteele_. pic.twitter.com/fB5suXrYVE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2024

Full quote from Jurgen Klopp asked to clarify whether Salah is going to rehab with the club… "That's the plan. I think everybody sees it makes sense to (rehab) with us." Salah has spoken to the LFC doctor. Nothing set in stone though, he adds. https://t.co/NQUZZLmqev — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 21, 2024

The Egyptian had been substituted prior to the first-half break in an action-packed 2-2 draw with Ghana in an AFCON group stage clash.

A slightly severe injury?

It would suggest that the hamstring issue the former Roma attacker picked up is severe enough to warrant the best possible medical attention.

However, thankfully, not severe enough potentially to set a fixed return date of beyond the AFCON final on February 11.

Having been denied silverware in the competition last time out against Sadio Mane’s Senegal, it would be incredibly cruel to see the Egyptian ruled out of the chance to play a defining part in his country’s possible success this year.

Hopefully our medical team can work its magic and get Salah back in a fit state as quickly as possible in order to make a difference at the tournament.

