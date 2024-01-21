(Video) Paul Tierney approves Kluivert studs-on Diaz; similar to red card Jones got vs Spurs

Liverpool fans may be left wondering what ever happened to consistency in the officiating of Premier League games this season after Justin Kluivert got off scot-free for his challenge on Luis Diaz.

Whilst appearing entirely accidental, the Dutchman’s studs were seen connecting with the Colombian’s ankle after failing to win the ball.

The moment was reviewed by Paul Tierney on VAR and cleared, though we have to ask what separates the incident from Curtis Jones’ red card for a similar challenge against Tottenham.

You can catch the comparative tweet and clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & @footballdaily:

