‘There’s a reason…’ – Andoni Iraola was hugely impressed by one aspect of Liverpool on Sunday

Andoni Iraola proclaimed after his Bournemouth side lost 0-4 at home to Liverpool on Sunday that ‘there’s a reason’ why the Reds are currently leading the Premier League.

The Cherries competed on an equal footing with Jurgen Klopp’s team in the first half but had no answer to the rampant visitors after the interval.

Speaking to BBC Sport following the full-time whistle (via Bournemouth Daily Echo), the 41-year-old said: “I think Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been really good against us.

“There’s a reason they are the top three teams. Whenever they have a chance, they are clinical and when you make a mistake, they make you pay for it.”

Liverpool’s second half performance at the Vitality Stadium was up there with the best they’ve played all season, putting Bournemouth to the sword as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored twice each.

The Reds netted with four of their seven shots on target (out of 14 in total on the day) and vastly exceeded their xG tally of 1.57 (Sofascore), offering a firm riposte to those who’ve been critical of their wastefulness in other matches this term.

With City (6-1) and Arsenal (4-0) having both registered emphatic wins over the Cherries earlier in the campaign, Klopp’s side echoed that title-contending duo in posting their own comprehensive victory against Iraola’s team, who’ve now lost three times to LFC in the space of five months.

The Liverpool boss will have been hugely pleased with the ruthlessness that his forwards showed at the Vitality Stadium, and a similarly clinical return rate will be needed if we’re to fend off the chasing pack in a title race which could well go to the final matchday.

