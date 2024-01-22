(Video) Conor Bradley’s reaction to huge Konate challenge will bring smile to face of Liverpool fans

Conor Bradley was given the unenviable task of filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold whilst he’s been injured but he really couldn’t have done much better in his chances so far.

As Ibou Konate slid in to stop Dominic Solanke from being able to have a shot on goal against Bournemouth, the Northern Irishman clearly loved it.

With two hands in the air, the 20-year-old celebrated a tackle as much as a goal – which shows how committed he is to helping the Reds win.

This also shows the togetherness within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room, as everyone is working for the same goal.

You can view Bradley’s reaction to the Konate tackle courtesy of Fox Sports (via @DONTLIKE on X):

