Carragher disagrees with fan vote results for the best Liverpool finisher in PL era

Diogo Jota impressed Jamie Carragher so much with his performance against Bournemouth, that he named him the best finisher we’ve had during the Premier League era – since Robbie Fowler.

In an attempt to see if this was an opinion shared by others, the Scouser took to X and held a poll: ‘Is @DiogoJota18 @LFC best finisher in the PL era 🤷‍♂️’ – with the options being: ‘Fowler’, ‘Suarez’, ‘Salah’ or ‘Jota’.

With 43% of the vote (Fowler 32.3%, Salah 13.5%, Jota 11.2%), Luis Suarez was named the winner and the Sky Sports pundit responded to this by writing: ‘Suarez is the best player, but not the best finisher out of these 4!’

READ MORE: (Video) Conor Bradley’s reaction to huge Konate challenge will bring smile to face of Liverpool fans

It seemed clear then that 45-year-old wasn’t too happy with the final results and not only did his choice not win but he came last.

The fact we have four such talented players, as well as a fair few who may be unhappy to have not been mentioned at all, is testament to how lucky we’ve been over the years.

There’s a case for any of these men to have the accolade but with the Uruguayan’s tally of 82 goals in 133 games, only Gordon Hodgson has a better goal per game ratio in the club’s history (via LFC History).

READ MORE: (Video) Justin Kluivert’s baffling reaction to nearly breaking Diaz’s leg will infuriate Liverpool fans

If we go purely off those figures, then Fernando Torres and Michael Owen deserve to be mentioned above Jota and Fowler too.

Football is all about opinions but the numbers back up the results of the vote, if scoring the most goals makes you the best finisher.

You can view Carragher’s poll and comments via his X account:

Suarez is the best player, but not the best finisher out of these 4! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 21, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴