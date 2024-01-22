Liverpool gem could get Euro 2024 call after playing his way onto coach’s ‘watchlist’ – report

One uncapped Liverpool player could yet play his way into his nation’s Euro 2024 squad following an impressive campaign for his club.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that Curtis Jones is ‘firmly in the running’ to be called up by Gareth Southgate for the tournament in Germany this summer, having found himself on the 53-year-old’s ‘watchlist’.

It’s claimed that three of the six central midfield berths in the Three Lions squad (including Trent Alexander-Arnold) are nailed down barring injury, although the report offered a cautionary note that the Reds’ number 17 might be left reliant on a ‘dropout’ among the positional peers who’ve been included regularly in recent years.

Despite being a leading figure in England under-21s’ European triumph last summer, Jones has yet to make his senior debut for his country, and opportunities to do so ahead of Euro 2024 will be limited.

However, all he can do in the meantime is continue his fine form at club level; and as we’ve argued on this site recently, he’s certainly done more in that regard over the past few months than Three Lions mainstays such as Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson.

Despite his reputation for being overly loyal towards more senior players, Southgate isn’t completely averse to inexperienced picks for major tournaments. Ahead of Euro 2020, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish had only 16 caps between them but were all in the squad which reached the final against Italy.

That could offer hope to Jones that, if he keeps delivering the goods for Liverpool, he could yet be spending a large chunk of his summer in Germany. It’s a call-up that he’d certainly deserve, based on how he’s matured at Anfield since the start of this season.

