(Video) The hidden meaning behind Nunez and Mac Allister’s Bournemouth celebration

Darwin Nunez enjoyed a two-goal scoring display against Bournemouth and one moment with Alexis Mac Allister revealed some off-the-pitch secrets.

Following our No.9’s goal against the Cherries, the pair celebrated in front of the away fans and then had a private moment they shared.

It appears that the duo are referencing mate, a traditional drink in Latin and South America, something which our No.10 appears to be handing to his friend after the goal.

The pretend sip and thumbs up from the striker shows that whatever they’re brewing up, he’s a big fan.

You can watch the celebration by Nunez and Mac Allister via @LFC on X:

