(Video) Watch Klopp’s live reaction to finding out Paul Tierney was on VAR for Kluivert’s dangerous Diaz tackle

Jurgen Klopp and Paul Tierney have a relationship that is quite publicly fractured and one moment against Bournemouth illustrated this perfectly.

Shortly after Justin Kluivert’s horror challenge on Luis Diaz, cameras caught the moment our manager asked the fourth official what was happening.

It seems from the video that the German is informed who was heading the VAR and said: “it’s Paul Tierney, oh”.

This reaction was certainly said with a large dollop of irony and from that moment, the 56-year-old clearly gave up on seeing any further punishment.

You can view Klopp’s comments via @benjaminlfc on X:

