(Video) Justin Kluivert’s baffling reaction to nearly breaking Diaz’s leg will infuriate Liverpool fans

Luis Diaz was lucky not to have sustained a serious injury against Bournemouth after Justin Kluivert’s horror challenge but what happened next was equally as shocking.

As our No.7 lay in agony on the floor, the Dutch forward proceeded to push and then berate our man – insinuating that he dived.

READ MORE: (Video) Lonergan lifts lid on Minamino’s partying as Liverpool clinched PL title in 2020.

It seems clear that the former Ajax winger was convinced that he didn’t hurt the Colombian but replays showed that he did a lot more than that.

Although the 24-year-old likely didn’t want to damage the ex-Porto attacker, to have this reaction after such a terrible challenge is tough to watch.

You can watch the challenge on Diaz and Kluivert’s reaction (from 0:25) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴