Liverpool could land first January signing shortly as proposal being prepared for progressive demon – report

Liverpool are reportedly continuing to prepare a first bid for Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio.

The Merseysiders have been understood to have tracked the Portuguese star for several months, with the intention of bolstering their backline.

Correiro da Manha shared the claim in question amid a quiet January transfer window for much of the English top-flight, excluding sides like Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

Liverpool will have to meet the release clause

The report in question goes on to state that we’ll have to cover the defender’s full release clause of €60m (£51.4m) to sign him in January, however.

A sizeable amount for a player who we at Empire of the Kop have serious doubts over when it comes to his aerial prowess – a non-negotiable, one might have thought, given how adept our other centre-halves are in that area.

It depends entirely on the approach we’re taking moving forward, though it’s difficult to imagine Jurgen Klopp approving any move that deviates from aerial dominance in our own box.

Even if Inacio ranks as something of a progressive demon (99th percentile for progressive passes and 96th percentile for progressive carries) according to stats compiled by FBref.

