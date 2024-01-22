(Video) Murphy praises ‘technical ability’ of player who shone against Bournemouth

Liverpool fans will be delighted that we managed to beat Bournemouth with a great team performance, with several players standing out – one in particular though caught the eye of Danny Murphy.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, the ex-Red said: “If you’ve got people like Szoboszlai or Gravenberch or even Curtis Jones. who’ve got wonderful athleticism to get back in and help him, I don’t think it’s a problem [playing Mac Allister as the No.6].

READ MORE: Carragher disagrees with fan vote results for the best Liverpool finisher in PL era

It was a really impressive performance from the World Cup winner, as he stepped up to the task of being the No.6 whilst Wataru Endo is in Japan and the most senior option in the midfield.

Some have questioned whether the former Brighton man can operate as our lone defensive midfield option but this performance against Andoni Iraola’s side showed the very best of what he can offer.

You can watch Murphy’s comments on Mac Allister via @BBCMOTD on X:

An impressive showing from Alexis Mac Allister today! 👏 Danny Murphy views him as a key component to Liverpool's midfield!#BBCFootball #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/pfP9ei9ZbI — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 21, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴