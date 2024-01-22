Jurgen Klopp dealt a hammer blow to former Liverpool boss in 83rd minute of Reds’ win on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp’s substitutions and in-game tweaks during Liverpool’s 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday were a big talking point afterwards, with the Reds boss widely praised for his tactical decisions.

However, one change that he made in the closing minutes at the Vitality Stadium will have gone down like a lead balloon with his predecessor in the Anfield dugout, as highlighted by the Daily Mail.

The introduction of Owen Beck – who’s been targeted by Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic – in the 83rd minute means that he can’t play for the Scottish champions this term due to FIFA ruling which forbids players from featuring for more than two clubs in the same season.

The Welsh youngster had only recently returned to his parent club following a loan spell at Dundee, the only other outfit who could legitimately field him for the remainder of 2023/24, although they’ve since brought in a replacement left-back in Owen Dodgson.

Even with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both sidelined through injury, Beck had waited patiently behind Joe Gomez for his Premier League debut at Liverpool until Sunday’s trip to the south coast.

Once the two natural senior left-backs return, the 21-year-old isn’t likely to get too many minutes at Anfield, which is why his late introduction yesterday will have come as a huge disappointment to Rodgers and Celtic.

However, like every manager, Klopp is well within his rights to make the substitutions that he sees fit, irrespective of the consequences it might have for other clubs.

With Liverpool having the result wrapped up by the time Beck was introduced for Conor Bradley (who was on a yellow card) against Bournemouth, it felt like the perfect scenario to call upon the Welshman and hand him a first Premier League appearance.

The Reds’ continuing involvement in four competitions could yet see the 21-year-old get a few more opportunities between now and the end of May, thus fully justifying the decision to bring him back to Anfield earlier this month.

