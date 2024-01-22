African legend accuses Mo Salah of ‘plotting’ return to Liverpool after AFCON injury

Mo Salah has been accused of ‘plotting’ to leave the Egypt squad at the Africa Cup of Nations and return to Liverpool following his tournament-ending injury.

The 31-year-old was forced off during the Pharaohs’ 2-2 draw against Ghana last Thursday, and his agent Ramy Abbas confirmed this evening that the Reds attacker would be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Our number 11 plans to return to Merseyside for treatment following his country’s final group match against Cape Verde tonight, a decision which has prompted much scorn from his homeland.

Egypt’s record caps holder Ahmed Hassan was among those who criticised Salah for that decision, as he vented (via Daily Mail): “I’ve always backed Salah and I was very happy with his presence as captain.

“I had no problems with what he said, but it turned out that he was plotting his departure from the Egypt camp. Do the AFCON regulations allow a player to leave the national team’s camp and come back again?

“He had the possibility of bringing in someone from Liverpool’s medical staff to be with him during the competition. Again, he is the captain. He should stay with the team no matter what, even if he only had one leg to stand on.”

It’d make little sense for Salah to stay on with Egypt when he can no longer play for them at AFCON, and his critics back home mustn’t forget that his professional contract is with Liverpool, so they should be his first priority if he can’t contribute to his national team.

He’d be far better off coming back to Merseyside and availing of the top-level medical treatment here, rather than hanging around the Pharaohs’ camp when he can’t play.

If some Egyptian pundits and supporters are tempted to accuse the 31-year-old of not caring about his country, his face of desolation in response to his team going behind to Cape Verde tonight – and his joy at what looked like being a stoppage time winner later in the night – ought to silence any such cynicism.

The match ended 2-2, with three draws ensuring that Egypt finished second in the group, thus ensuring their passage to the round of 16.

Salah deserves much better than to have the likes of Hassan making derogatory accusations about a player who’s been incredibly professional in every aspect of his career at both club and international level.

