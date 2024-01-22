(Video) Mo Salah’s reaction to late Egypt goal in dramatic AFCON clash was a joy to witness

Mo Salah’s involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations might’ve ended earlier than he’d have hoped, but his joy at seeing Egypt progress from the group was heartwarming to witness.

The Liverpool star’s agent Rami Abass confirmed on Monday evening that the 31-year-old will be sidelined with injury for three to four weeks, so he’ll play no further part at the tournament even if the Pharaohs advance to the final.

They finished second in the group after a dramatic finale to their match against Cape Verde tonight, with two goals in stoppage time.

Mostafa Mohamed thought he’d won it for Egypt when netting in the 93rd minute, sparking wild celebrations from Salah and his teammates on the bench, only for their opponents to reply in the ninth minute of added time.

It was lovely to see Mo enjoying the moment despite his personal anguish, and he’ll no doubt be delighted that his country remain in contention to win another AFCON, having appeared to be in deep trouble when conceding first tonight.

You can view Salah’s reaction below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @TheRedmenTV on X (formerly Twitter):