‘If everyone’s fit…’ – Pundit names Liverpool ace who ‘might not start’ if Reds make cup final

Andy Townsend has suggested that one in-form Liverpool player mightn’t keep his place for a cup final if Jurgen Klopp has a full squad available.

Diogo Jota has stepped up commendably in the absence of Mo Salah this month, with the 27-year-old scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to 11 (Transfermarkt).

Speaking on talkSPORT (6:14, 22 January), the 60-year-old said: “Jota, for what they paid for him – I can’t remember how much it was that Liverpool paid for Diogo Jota but he’s a good player.

“I think he’s a very clever footballer as well. He’s not the absolute quickest. Of course, he’s sharp, but he’s not grease lightning, but he gets himself in good areas and great in the air. He always looks like he’s going to score goals to me and he always does.

“In Liverpool’s best team, if everyone’s fit for a cup final or something, he might not start, but I do think he’s a good player.”

Liverpool could have a final to play in just over a month’s time if they get the job done against Fulham on Wednesday night and book their place in the Carabao Cup decider on 25 February.

Trying to forecast who’ll be in the starting XI at Wembley that day (if the Reds get there) is a guessing game for now – as we’ve seen with Salah over the past few days, a sudden injury blow could throw Klopp’s best-laid plans asunder.

The hope is that the Egyptian will just about be back fit in time for that final, and even if we’re fortunate enough to have all five senior attackers available then, it could still be tough to predict which three would start.

Jota’s mission will be to ensure that, whatever the status of his attacking teammates, he’d have made himself impossible to drop should Liverpool have the chance to win a trophy in 34 days’ time.

A continuation of the ruthlessness that he displayed against Bournemouth yesterday will go a long way to ensuring that he’d be one of the first names on the team sheet if the Reds are going to Wembley towards the end of next month.

