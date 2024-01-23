‘Really positive signs’ – Chris Sutton believes Liverpool dynamo is only going to get ‘better and better’

Chris Sutton believes one Liverpool dynamo is only ‘going to get better and better’ after netting a brilliant brace at the weekend.

The Reds defeated Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday with both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez netting twice to put the Anfield-based outfit five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Although our No. 20 deserves huge praise for another brilliant performance Sutton believes the latter ‘is getting there’ and is soon going to show exactly what he’s made of.

“Remember when he first signed and Haaland signed and there was this great debate. Haaland has taken off and Nunez hasn’t taken off, but you feel like he’s getting there and he’s going to get better and better. He took his goals brilliantly, really positive signs for him and for Liverpool,” Sutton said on BBC 606 (as quoted by The Boot Room).

READ MORE: ‘Could be the real deal’ – Michael Owen believes Liverpool already have a Mo Salah ‘replacement’

Nunez now has 10 goals and 10 assists this term (across all competitions) and is slowly silencing his critics.

The Uruguay international has divided the Liverpool fanbase since joining from Benfica last summer with him showing glimpses of his potential but struggling to find consistency.

His work rate has never been questioned but the 24-year-old’s hefty price tag brings with it its own pressure.

Kopites have remained patient, however, and it was therefore brilliant to see our No. 9 on the scoresheet with two clinical finishes on the south coast.

He’ll be hoping for more of the same tomorrow when we travel to the capital to take on Fulham in the second leg of our League Cup semi-final clash.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment