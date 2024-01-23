(Video) Curtis Jones ‘hamstring tendon’ injury confirmed by Pep Lijnders

Curtis Jones is a crucial part of the Liverpool team and when we watched him floored with an injury against Bournemouth, worries were quickly spreading for our fans.

Pep Lijnders addressed these concerns, as he spoke with the press: “When you play more games and when you are constantly in the team since a long, long time, you get also some small niggles.

“He already reported during the week some tension in his hamstring tendon. But yesterday [there were] no issues, so he was clear. And during the game it was more precautionary [because] we go 3-0 up and the guy, even if he’s young, he acts like a senior, so he made the right decision.”

It’s worrying to hear that there seems to be an underlying hamstring issue present with our No.17 but he is managing to play through it, whilst also ensuring that he doesn’t make it worse.

Given other concerns within the squad, we may have to push the Scouser through the pain barrier but these will be calculated risks in the hope that no serious injury is sustained.

You can watch Lijnders comments on Jones (from 4:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

